MLB: Dodgers have bad news about Corey Seager’s injury

The team of Dodgers Los Angeles, through their manager Dave Roberts, gave bad news today about shortstop injury Corey Seager, who has some time off from activity in the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB.

Through statements to the press, Dave Roberts stated on the day of today that the injury of Corey seager It has become a bit complicated, because the bone in his hand has not completely healed, having to be patient and without having a specific date for his return with the Dodgers in the season of Big leagues.

Seager suffered the fracture when he was hit by a pitch on May 15. At that time, the team of Dodgers I expected him to miss at least a month, however, due to this obstacle presented in the injury, it is unknown when he could return to action in the MLB 2021.

Here is the report:

#Dodgers MGR Dave Roberts said SS Corey Seager’s right-hand fracture “just isn’t responding” like team hoped. Seager has not swung bat since last week. “He can still feel it when he hits. We’re going to put [hitting] on back-burner and slow-play it right now. “ – Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) June 29, 2021

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Corey Seager’s recovery from broken bone has “plateaued” recently. Scan shows bone has not completely healed. Soreness when he swings so Seager has not picked up a bat “in a couple days.” – Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 29, 2021

Without a doubt, this is very bad news for the team of Los Dodgers, this because of Corey seager has shown the importance he has in this team and last year he was, being his MVP in the World Series of Big leagues.

The manager of the Dodgers He still hopes to be back sometime in July, ideally before the All-Star break of the MLB 2021.

Seager This season he has four homers, 39 hits, 22 RBIs and an average of .265 in 37 games, which he could play with the Dodgers before injury.