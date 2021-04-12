MLB: Didi Gregorius homered with the Phillies to get revenge on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s career (Video)

The shortstop of the Phillies from philadelphia Didi gregorius hit a home run in Atlanta, to collect retaliation of the career that the Venezuelan made him Ronald Acuña Jr. on the MLB.

At the top of the fourth inning the Phillies were down 3-2 and with two runners on base, shortstop Didi gregorius he hit a superb line homer to flip the board, putting the shares 5-3 in favor of the Quakers.

DIDI PULLS IT OUT. WE LEAD. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/3jkxNZQrI6 – Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 12, 2021

The revenge comes from the base that Acuña Jr. won from the shot that Gregorius made at the start in what should have been a clear out, it was a very clear safe.

Gregorius He is a great player and he straddles the field of play permanently, so that hit is a message to say that he is a warrior in any circumstance of a ball game.