MLB: Didi Gregorius hit a spectacular Grand Slam against the Brewers (Video)

The shortstop of the Phillies from philadelphia Didi gregorius hit a Grand slam with those before Brewers from Milwaukee in the MLB.

In the day of Wednesday that faced hops and Quakers, in the bottom of the first inning the Phillies they were leading 1-0 and the bases loaded, shortstop Didi gregorius He hit a superb line home run down right field putting the shares 5-0 in favor of the home team against their loyal and joyous fans.

Grand Gregorius !!! #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/ayz3hw9y7y – Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 5, 2021

The hit represents the eighth Grand slam from Didi gregorius since 2017, who has been the player who has most connected this type of homer in the MLB.

Gregorius He is a great player and he straddles the field of play permanently, so that hit is a message to say that he is a warrior in any circumstance of a ball game.