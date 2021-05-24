MLB: Detroit Tigers put Venezuelan catcher Wilson Ramos on the disabled list

The Tigers of Detroit placed in the ready from injured to the Venezuelan receiver Wilson ramos on the MLB.

Indeed the Bengalis have placed the Venezuelan mask Wilson ramos on the 10-day disabled list, for presenting a lumbar spinal strain, while pitcher Derek Holland has been reinstated to the team of the ready from injured.

The Tigers have placed C Wilson Ramos on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar spine strain. LHP Derek Holland has been reinstated from the injured list. – Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 24, 2021

Wilson ramos returns to the injured list, but before that, the manager of the Tigers AJ Hinch talked to him about doing more in the designated hitter role in the future.

It has been both an offensive and defensive risk to have the Creole mask on defense and for that reason the way is being opened for Eric Haase, who plays as a receiver, outfielder and is now learning first base.

Let’s see what happens after the recovery of Ramos, but it seems a fact that it is not being taken into account for the future of the team, but there is still a season for that Wilson demonstrate with your quality that the team has it.