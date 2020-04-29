The Hall of Fame Board of Directors canceled the induction ceremony, scheduled for the weekend of July 26, due to the US health emergency.

The induction ceremony of Derek Jeter and Larry Walker to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, will have to wait another year, after this Wednesday, the Board of Directors He decided cancel the activities of the weekend of July 26, because of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Before the health crisis in the United States, the board of directors desisted from organizing the event according to the agreed dates and indicated that for the Next year there will be a ceremony for the 2020 and 2021 class.

"Our Board of Directors has voted unanimously to cancel 2020 Induction Weekend, due to health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2020 will be inducted in 2021, alongside any Class of 2021 electees, on July 25, 2021"

“The induction weekend It is a celebration of our national pastime and its greatest legends, and although we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the main concern of the Board of Directors is the health and well-being of our new members, fans and employees ”, he said Jane Forbes Clark, president of the National Baseball Museum and Hall of Fame.

As a consequence of this decision the class of 2020, made of Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker, will induce the Sunday July 25, 2021 in Cooperstown, Together with the new elected members as part of the Hall of Fame class of 2021.

About, Derek Jeter exclaimed that what paramount is the health and safety of all involved and praised the board for that decision, since New York is one of the cities most affected by the pandemic.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved is paramount. I respect and support the decision to postpone this year’s consecration and I look forward to joining the current Hall of Fame, fans, staff, and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021, ″ said Jeter, one of the New York Yankees’ most iconic players.

While, Larry walker indicated that he agreed with said determination, since understand the seriousness of the situation and assured that the ceremony is the least important at the moment.

“I fully understand and agree with the Board’s decision. It is very important to do the right thing for all involved, and that means not putting any participant at risk, be it the Hall of Fame or the visitors, “said the former player of the Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals and Montreal Expos.

