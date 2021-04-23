MLB: David Peralta with the D-backs lived a historic day of 7 RBIs against the Reds (Video)

The Venezuelan big league David peralta lived a historic day of seven careers driven guiding his team Arizona D-backs to a win over the Cincinnati Reds in the MLB.

The day of the day vies faced the Arizona D-backs with the Cincinnati Reds, where David peralta was the great figure of the challenge, going 6-5 with 7 RBIs, to lead the D-backs to the 14-11 win over the Reds.

Peralta began his task with a single to center field in the top of the second inning.

David, on the only missed turn of the game, hit a double play roll in the top of the third inning.

In the sixth inning, Peralta hit a home run that went through center field with a man in circulation to boost both of his touchdowns to make it 4-1 in Arizona’s favor.

The #FreightTrain has left the station! pic.twitter.com/v96qNFhW94 – Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 22, 2021

In the seventh inning David singled to left field with two RBIs to put the action 7-4 in his team’s favor.

4 RBI for @ DPFreightTrain6 today. 🚂🚂 pic.twitter.com/zYszJsjBMy – Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 22, 2021

Already in the tenth inning, the Creole hit a triple to the CF to sweep the bases, driving in three more, putting the scoreboard 12-8 in favor of the D-backs.

WHAT A DAY, @ DPFreightTrain6. Make that 7 RBI today! pic.twitter.com/SLGZQlnpZB – Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 22, 2021

Peralta became the 13th Venezuelan to drive in at least 7 races in the majors.

On the other hand, he is the seventh Arizona player to perform the same feat.

He missed the triple for the ladder, but that does not take away the history of his great day.

Peralta also became the 7th #Dbacks hitter to drive in at least 7 runs in a season game. #RattleOn 🐍 In the list below, the six that preceded him (Data Via @baseball_ref) 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/xCxUywjvgf – Victor Boccone G. (@Vboccone) April 22, 2021