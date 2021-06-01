MLB: Danry Vásquez explained the reasons for not playing with Venezuela in the Baseball Pre-Olympic

The gardener of the La Guaira Sharks in the LVBP Danry Vasquez explained the reasons for not participating with Venezuela in the Pre-olympic which started in Florida.

The Creole, who in the last harvest became the first shark player to hit over 400 (414) average in the LVBP elimination round and who reinforced the Navegantes del Magallanes in the postseason, had generated much expectation to accompany to the Venezuelan team that is looking for a place to attend the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, but ultimately it was not part of the final roster.

His absence from the team generated many questions and concerns, but the player himself finally through his twitter account explained the reason why he is not with the Venezuelan team in Florida and it is none other than the issue of the visa.

Here is the message from the player:

Many people are commenting that I was not given permission to play for my country’s national team, and it is not like that! I am not participating in the pre olympic because of the visa! Greetings! – Danry Vásquez (@ danry99oficial) May 31, 2021

Vasquez As we already mentioned, he had a fantastic campaign in the 2020-2021 season with the Sharks, hitting a .414 average, being a reinforcement with the Navegantes del Magallanes in the playoffs where he also performed a lot and accompanied the Caribes in the Caribbean Series , so it seemed to be the ideal left-handed bat for the Creole team.

If the problem is with the visa, it may be that the problem with the video where he appears attacking his ex-girlfriend is present and that is why they have been denied it, because in the United States they are very strict with that issue, but it does not exist a confirmation that this is the reason for the refusal.

But the visa was the main reason for Venezuela suffered the absence of the great left-handed hitter how is it Danry Vasquez, who is watching action with the Rieleros de Aguas Calientes in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).