MLB: Cuban José Canseco predicts Alex Rodríguez’s next romance

Former Oakland Athletics player Jose Canseco who was the first 40-40 in the MLB, now forecast what will the next romance from also ex bigleaguer Alex Rodriguez.

The Cuban who never leaves a controversy and who publicly boasted of having anticipated the breakdown of the courtship between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, now releases another of her predictions saying what A-Rod’s other romance will be.

Canseco through his twitter account has made the statement that Rodriguez and Melinda Gates will be dating publicly, implying that they have a secret relationship:

“Melinda Gates and Alex Rodriguez will be publicly dating at the end of the summer.”

Melinda Gates and Alex Rodriguez will be publicly dating by the end of the summer – Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) May 3, 2021

The comment comes because Melinda Gates has just divorced Bill Gates, the great technology mogul, that marriage has just made the announcement and it is said that the fortune of the Microsoft Co-founder grew to 26 million dollars.

We do not know more details than it indicates Tired but without a doubt his messages always carry that little spice against Rodriguez, who is no longer dating López and would now be linking him to Ms. Gates.

Now it is curious that he affirms that they will come out publicly at the end of summer, but well we suppose that the Cuban will offer more details if he considers it pertinent.