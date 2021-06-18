MLB: Comparison of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s numbers with the Braves in his first 60 games in the 2019 and 2021 seasons

We are going to do the comparison of the numbers of the first 60 games of the Venezuelan gardener Ronald Acuña Jr. in the seasons 2019 Y 2021 with the Braves from Atlanta in the MLB.

Ronald Acuña Jr. season 2019 (The first 60 games):

AB: 232

Hits: 65

HR: 12

IQ: 35

BR: 8

AVE: 280

OBP: 365

OPS: 839

Ronald Acuña Jr. season 2021 (The first 60 games):

AB: 223

Hits: 65

HR: 18

IQ: 41

BR: 13

AVE: 285

OBP: 390

OPS: 987

How can we see in this comparison, the Venezuelan in the first 60 games on the season 2019 It presents numbers lower than the current one in 2021.

Now well two years ago Ronald He was on the verge of achieving 40-40 by hitting 41 homers and stealing 37 pads, but it must be remembered that in the final week of that campaign the manager of the Braves He decided not to play in the final week of that elimination round due to some physical discomfort and that he could be ready for the playoffs.

In this campaign, everything seems to indicate that Acuna Jr. He will be back on 40 home runs and with stolen bases, although it is true that in 2019 the pace was lower, he will still have to accelerate to have that chance, but for now the Abuser’s 2021 season looks to be historic.

Source: Baseball Reference.