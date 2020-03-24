MLB comes to Puerto Rico as part of its expansion plans

Bigstock image

This Tuesday begins the series between the Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins, these duels will be held in Puerto Rico, as part of the MLB’s expansion plans for various territories that like hot ball, Monterrey will be the stage of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

This series of games, which mean numbers 49 and 50 on the island, will be held at the Hiram Bithorn stadium in the Puerto Rican capital; They reach seven months after Hurricane Maria, due to this, the Cleveland organization announced a donation of $ 75,000 to Little League of Puerto Rico, with the purpose of impacting 150 teams from that nation with the aim of helping the recovery from sport.

🇵🇷Hiram Bithorn Stadium is ready! #PuertoRicoSeries 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/j9XDS5RQIj

– Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 16, 2018

Since 2001 games have been held in Puerto Rico, so the link between this country and the MLB has been consolidated over the years; in addition to that this area is verbose in what refers to the generation of baseball players; Likewise, due to the relationship between athletes and the fans, the franchises that are part of the professional baseball league, the organizations carry out activations to increase their brand value.

Similarly, teams carry out acts that go beyond their role as sports institutions; If they have players from the region within the squad, carry out strategies related to telling stories (content) about the childhood of baseball players, or the change in the locality, they will generate in their fans sensations and affections different from the sporting result.

Yesterday @ EddieRosario09 visited his hometown of Guayama, PR. #PuertoRicoSeries #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/867ESLd8IN

– Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 17, 2018

It is increasingly common for high-level sports leagues to leave their territory in search of different markets, something that has happened with greater concurrence in Mexico, something that elevates the image of the country or city brand, by hosting these events. , while allowing teams to connect with potential new customers.