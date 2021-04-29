MLB: Cody Bellinger is closer to the inside than outside with the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Gardener Dodgers, Cody bellinger, is more inside the field than outside it according to reports from the MLB.

Cody bellinger who had been diagnosed with a small tear in his right leg, it turned out that he does not need any surgery and that he only waits a matter of time.

The Dodgers decided to send him to the alternate site to begin his recovery, it is a matter of a week before he returns to the big team and wakes up the Dodgers offense, which has been off in the last games of the season. MLB.

Here the report:

Cody Bellinger is off to Arizona.https: //t.co/WgxKlu390D pic.twitter.com/N0rRvoG7UR – Dodger Blue (@ DodgerBlue1958) April 29, 2021

Justin Turner, Mookie Betts and Cody bellinger They are the most important bats of the DodgersWhen they lost the last series to the San Diego Padres and then two games in a row against the Reds, they were highly judged, however, I know they will forget that he was once MVP not on the field.