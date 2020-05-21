The ace in the opening rotation of the ninth angelina opposed the proposal to start the season in Arizona, due to the health crisis caused by Covid-19.

Count the hours …

Following the announcement by the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, to allow the return from sports activities to the state, the star launcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw eager to return to the Dodger Stadium to start the 2020 season.

We miss you, baseball. # WallpaperWednesday presented by @smartfinal. pic.twitter.com/11zYfSn4rl – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 20, 2020

The ace of the Californian starting rotations expressed his wish to be back in Chavez Ravine, after that in March the MLB Determined to Suspend Spring Training and postpone the opening day of 2020, so many players had to go home or stay in spring camps.

Miss the house! 🏡 Clayton Kershaw is confident that if there is a campaign, @LosDodgers can play at Dodger Stadium 🏟 “I hope to play. I don’t know how it will be. I hope we can play in our park, unlike some of the other things that have been said. I miss being there. ” pic.twitter.com/tKUIZ8fVeL – 6-4-3 (@ 643Network) May 20, 2020

“I hope to play. I don’t know how it will be. I hope we can play at Dodger Stadium. I miss himI miss all that, ”said the Texan, who is currently at home with his family.

Months ago, Kershaw objected to playing the season in Arizona, as could not detach himself from his family and his newborn son, reason why after the announcement of the governor of the state trusts to return to the activity.

Just wanted to thank my trainer this offseason for all the hours she worked with me. #thirdlovehandle pic.twitter.com/u5b1UcZeXD – Clayton Kershaw (@ ClaytonKersh22) February 18, 2016

On the presence of fans, the winner of the Cy Young of the National League of 2011, 2013 and 2014 He stressed that they are the ones that motivate him to launch with more speed, so it will be difficult to see the empty stadium.

☆ Scouts Report ☆

Clayton Kershaw – 2006 @Dodgers

Scout: Gil Bodet Wide shoulders inclined long arms, fast and loose

big hands, solid legs, good athlete. big, strong, very projectable, high end power straight uses all his throws you will get many K. pic.twitter.com/30AQUOpIqU – Xspark Baseball (@XsparkB) May 20, 2020

“The adrenaline is huge. The more fans there are in the stadium, the more nerves and a little more adrenaline. I don’t shoot at 95 MPH anymore, so I need that adrenaline to increase speed, ”he said. Kershaw.

#PorSiNoLoViste With this punch Clayton Kershaw reached 2397 in his career and surpassed Sandy Koufax in third place of all time for the Dodgers. #YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/1muOgSh5uO – MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) August 2, 2019

Finally, the winner of the Triple Crown in 2011, hoped that a agreement between the team owners and the players association, so that they can play the 2020 season and the players can return to the stadiums.

“It seems like things are going in the right direction when it comes to having a season. I’m getting ready like we’re going to start playing next month to six weeks or so, “he stressed.

(With information from Notimex)