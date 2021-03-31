MLB: Christopher the son of Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera exhibited his power on the field (Video)

Little Christopher Cabrera who is the son from the Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera figure in the MLB, keep breaking the ball and now exhibited its can in it countryside.

In fact Christopher published a video through the story on his instagram account, where he can be seen hitting the ball sending it a considerable distance in a field, in what looks like a park and in the background you can see the sea:

Showcasing the power in the field! Https: //t.co/4Rxn6H0r3J – EL MAGALLANERO DE ORIENTE (@magallanerod_or) March 31, 2021

It can be inferred that the group of people who accompanied the youngster were relatives or close friends of the family Cabrera, who were able to witness his talent.

Little Christopher’s talent is becoming more evident and it is obvious that he is following in the footsteps of the Venezuelan batting legend like his father Miguel Cabrera.

But the important thing here is the mentality of the young talent, how it is to try to play better, what is achieved with learning and having fun on the field, because he cannot see the game as boring.