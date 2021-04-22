MLB: Check out the Florida Marlins Scout report on Miguel Cabrera in 1998

Let’s get to know the report of Scout Louie Elijaua of the Marlins Florida in the MLB about the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera in 1998.

In effect the Scout Louie Ejaua of the Marlins Florida after observing the performance of the then young man Miguel Cabrera, It ended with an evaluation that produced the following report:

“Tall thin, fast in the hands, a lot of force throws with precision, the bat his best tool a show, swing with force and speed. Great sense of the game. He can play SS and move 3B at the same time. “

☆ Scouts Report ☆

Miguel Cabrera – 1998

Scout: Louie Eljaua @Marlins

Actually this report was made before the Venezuelan stamped his signature with the Marlins, but make us see that Michael He could play even at shortstop, since he had the size and agility in his hands, which at the moment is hard to imagine, as well as how his compatriot Eugenio Suárez is trying for the second time in his career.

He was not mistaken that his bat has been his best tool at the Big Show, his great ally throughout his career so that he has his plaque waiting for him in Cooperstown.