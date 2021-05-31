MLB: César Hernández with the Indians hit two home runs in a game for the first time in the majors (Video)

The Venezuelan player of the Indians from Cleveland Cesar Hernandez connected two home runs against the Chicago White Sox, being the first time who takes it out a couple of times in the MLB.

The day of Monday featured the duel between the Chicago White Sox vs. Indians from Cleveland, where one player had an outstanding performance: Cesar Hernandez.

In the bottom of the first inning with the match tied 0-0, Hernandez He hit a hit to left field where it hit the highest part of the wall and the ball bounced onto the field, to which the Creole reached second base.

But the team and the fans asked for the homerun, to which the referees went to see the repetition of the play and that is why they changed their decision decreeing the home run for the Venezuelan, to place the scoreboard 1-0 in favor of the Indians.

Then in the bottom of the third inning, the White Sox were winning up with a score of 4-2, where the Venezuelan appeared again who gave the second home run of the meeting that went to the left field to discount the scoreboard 4-3.

🚨 Attention! 🚨 YES IT WAS HOME by César Hernández! #OurCLE pic.twitter.com/zkkNdDwxaf – Indians Baseball (@IndiansBeisbol) May 31, 2021

It is not repetition! 😱 It’s César Hernández’s ✌️ home run TODAY! 💥 #NuestroCLE pic.twitter.com/VKxtPB4KK0 – Indians Baseball (@IndiansBeisbol) May 31, 2021

According to information from journalist Róberth Pérez, it is the first time that Hernandez He has a multi-homer game in his career and although he could not prevent the fall of his tribe to the Whitelegs, his contribution is always important to the cause of his team, who know they have his valuable contribution.