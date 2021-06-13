MLB: César Hernández hit the tenth home run of the season in the victory of the Cleveland Indians (Video)

The Venezuelan player Cesar Hernandez connected the 10th home run of the season in the triumph of the Indians of Cleveland in the MLB.

The day of Saturday featured the duel between the Seattle Mariners vs. Indians in the city of Cleveland where a player had an outstanding performance: Cesar Hernandez.

The Mariners were winning with a scoreboard 4-0 against the Indians in the bottom of the eighth inning, where it was the turn of Hernandez, who hit a wild line between center and right field to give the tribe the first run, setting the score 4-1.

The bombshell had a great importance in the challenge, since it was the beginning of a spectacular comeback that the Indians had with three scores in the ninth inning and another in the tenth to leave the Mariners on the ground.

Here is the hit of the Venezuelan:

CÉSAR HERNÁNDEZ’s 10th home run of the season! 🙌 #NuestroCLE pic.twitter.com/nXhJZIHUps – Indians Baseball (@IndiansBeisbol) June 12, 2021

Definitely Hernandez He is one of the players who are valuable to the team and although it is true that the Venezuelan is only the team waiter, he is always aware of what happens around the field with his teammates and that motivates them to be more united, playing in pro of the team.