MLB: César Hernández hit the first hit of the 2021 season (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Cesar Hernandez hit the first hit of the 2021 season of the MLB with the Indians of Cleveland.

On Opening Day that faces the Cleveland Indians with the Detroit Tigers, the Venezuelan who was ranked as the leadoff hitter doubled the LF to connect the first hit of the major league campaign.

April 1, 2021

Cesar is coming off a very good season with the Indians where he led them to the playoffs and incidentally won the first gold glove of his major league career as second base.