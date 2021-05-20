MLB: CC Sabathia threw everything at manager Tony La Russa

The former pitcher of the Yankees from New York, CC Sabathia, lashed out with everything and criticized the manager of the Chicago White Sox, Tony la russa, this for his statements and actions in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

Since that 3-0 home run by Yermín Mercedes to Willians Astudillo, the criticism for Tony la russa have rained, who since then has made little accepted statements for the world of Big leagues and so was the case of the ex-pitcher of the Yankees, CC Sabathia, who does not agree with such “nonsense”.

Sabathia made those statements on his R2C2 podcast with Ryan Ruocco. The ex-pitcher didn’t hold back with his words and literally tore apart La Russa.

“Tony La Russa is out of touch with the game, because. He shouldn’t be managing one of the best teams in the American League period. The fact that Tim Anderson, basically the captain of his team, had to go to Instagram and step for his teammate like, ‘Yeah, the game wasn’t over,’ he said. CC Sabathia.

Even in the midst of his criticism of the White Sox manager, Sabathia He defended Yermín Mercedes, assuring that instead of criticizing or questioning him, he should support that rookie who is carrying part of the team this season of Big leagues.

Here the video:

“He shouldn’t be f – king managing that team” * NSFW * CC Sabathia keeps it real about Tony La Russa and the ‘unwritten rules’ 😳 (via @ R2C2) pic.twitter.com/wbLK0Z0F2P – B / R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 20, 2021

“And now you have a rookie who has basically been carrying your team for the first six weeks of the season. This guy has been carrying you. And now you have no problem. That’s stupid. I am sorry. This is terrible. He shouldn’t be running that team. If you’re not going to step up and back your players, what’s the point of being the manager of the White Sox? “He added DC

Sabathia He is not the first person to come out in support of Mercedes and criticizes La Russa, this historical being the MLB much questioned for practically leaving his players in a bad way for actions on the field of play.