MLB: Carlos Rondón came close to throwing his second no-hitter of the season for the Chicago White Sox

The stellar launcher Carlos Rondon Chicago White sox he was close to launch your second no hitter in the 2021 season of the MLB.

On Sunday the Chicago team met in the third game of the series. White sox vs the Detroit Tigers where the great figure was the starter of the Whitelegs who threw a great game and was close to throwing his second no hitter of the season.

For six innings he did not allow any hits to the Tigers’ slugger and reached the bottom of the seventh inning with the score 4-0 and after taking the first out, the next batter hit a double to left field, the which ended up scoring with a sacrifice fly.

In the end the line Rondon It was seven innings, where he allowed one run, a single hit, gave two walks and struck out 9, who took the victory for the Whitelegs who defeated the Tigers 4-1.

The pitcher was 6-2 with a fantastic 1.89 ERA.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 # LosWhiteSox pic.twitter.com/O3crkPCS7i – The White Sox (@loswhitesox) June 13, 2021

Remember that on April 14 Rondon he pitched a no-hitter, no-run game to the Cleveland Indians, where the White Legs took the victory with a score of 8-0.

Source: MLB.com.