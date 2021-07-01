MLB: Carlos Rodón equaled Chris Sale’s historic record with the White Sox

The opener of the Chicago White Sox, Carlos Rodon, had another good start in the season 2021 and this opportunity equaled a historical strikeout record held by a certain Chris Sale, pitcher who defended this uniform in the Big leagues (MLB).

Through the game White sox vs. Minnesota Twins this Thursday, Carlos Rodon was really unworkable from the mound and with nine strikeouts, he had the luxury of matching a historic record that Chris Sale implanted with this team at the start of the race in the Big leagues.

In the afternoon of this Thursday, Rodon struck out nine (9) against the Twins, his eighth straight game of the season 2021 from MLB with eight chocolates or more, tying Comes out longest streak in the entire history of the White Sox.

Here is the report:

During the MLB 2021, Carlos Rodon has been a key piece in the rotation of Chicago White Sox And with this strikeout record, he is on par with a pitcher who was up to five All-Star times in this uniform in the majors.

Rodon like Comes out He’s left-handed and on his next outing he could easily dethrone him if he struck out more than eight in the MLB 2021.

After this outing, the left-hander of the White Sox has a 2.37 ERA in 14 starts and a total of 122 strikeouts on the season. 2021 from Big leagues.