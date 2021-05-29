MLB: Carlos Correa with the Astros hit a tremendous home run against the Padres (Video)

The Puerto Rican shortstop of the Astros from Houston Carlos Correa connected a spectacular home run against the Fathers of San Diego in the MLB.

On Saturday, in effect, the San Diego Padres vs the Houston Astros were measured, where one of the sidereal horses stood out: Carlos Correa.

In the bottom of the fourth inning with the scoreboard level 0-0 with a runner on base, the Puerto Rican appeared to bat Carlos Correa, who hit a homerun off Yu Darvish’s deliveries that came out between right and center field to give the sidereal a 2-0 lead.

The Puerto Rican bombshell represented his number 8 of the season, where Carlos has become in recent years one of the team’s benchmarks.

strap together with Altuve, Bregman, Álvarez, Gurriel, Bradley Jr., they make up a terrible offense with which they have kept the Astros with a positive record, fighting for a place in the postseason, to which they want to qualify to fight with all their weapons and return to the World Series with the mission of winning it, to silence thousands of haters’ mouths for the cheating scandal for the theft of signs with technological aid.