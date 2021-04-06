MLB: Carlos Correa was in praise with Ronald Acuña Jr. (VIDEO)

The shortstop for the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa, He did not hesitate to speak in a great way about the Venezuelan player of the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr., praising him highly for all he does to him in baseball Big leagues (MLB).

Through an interview with Yancen Pujols, the Puerto Rican Carlos Correa, he did not think of it to praise the young players who are a reference in baseball from Big leagues, being among them the gardener Ronald Acuña Jr.

“Ronald Acuna is one of the players with the greatest potential in the MLB. It can easily be a Mookie Betts, ”he said. strap about the Venezuelan.

Here the video:

strap age 26, is several years older than Acuna Jr. on the MLB, but that did not take away the merit of praising him along with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto, who called the best hitter in baseball today.

Even in other players on the Astros team, Ronald Acuña Jr. impresses with everything he does in Big leagues, as Carlos Correa He said that Alex Bregman also thinks that the Venezuelan is a great player.

What’s more, strap spoke about the contracts of these players, ensuring that thanks to their talent and their work in the MLB today they are one of the players with millionaire salaries.

We also remember that the Venezuelan Acuna in his second year in MLB signed a millionaire $ 100 million contract with the Atlanta Braves.

The full interview: