MLB: Carlos Correa homered with the Astros against the Rangers in a Texas duel (Video)

Let’s see the home run who connected the shortstop of the Astros from Houston Carlos Correa against the Rangers of Texas in the Texan duel of the MLB.

In the day of Saturday in effect the rivals of Texas were measured: Rangers vs Astros where one of the horses of the sidereal stood out: Carlos Correa.

At the bottom of the first inning were up the Astros with a score of 2-1 and with a runner on base, the Puerto Rican appeared to bat Carlos Correa, who hit a homerun that went out of the right field to extend the advantage of the siderales 4-1.

PALOTE! 🚀 CARLOS CORREA! 💣 pic.twitter.com/WdVgXKUCOO – MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 15, 2021

The Puerto Rican bombshell represented his number 6 of the season, where Carlos has become in recent years one of the team’s benchmarks.

strap together with Altuve, Bregman, Álvarez, Gurriel, Bradley Jr., they make up a terrible offense with which they have kept the Astros with a positive record and fighting for a postseason berth.