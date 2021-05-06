MLB: Carlos Correa complained about the attack of New York Yankees fans on him and José Altuve

The Puerto Rican shortstop of the Astros from Houston Carlos Correa I know complained of attack that he received and Jose Altuve of the fanatics of the Yankees in New York in the MLB.

Really the series Astros Houston vs. Yankees of New York that is being played in Yankee Stadium has not been left to owe anything in terms of emotions and the expected hostility of the Mules fans against the siderales, especially on Jose Altuve Y Carlos Correa.

So far the boos have not been long in coming and the boys from the Bronx playing good baseball have won the first two games.

Now we must remember that strap He said that he is not afraid of Yankee Stadium before starting the series, that they went with everything.

Paradoxically, the Puerto Rican two dates later, gave a statement where he complains about the fans of the Yankees.

“” The Yankees allowed the fans to attack me personally and, more importantly, one of the best men on the planet, José, “said an emotional Correa after the loss almost in tears.

“New York has no classes. MLB needs to intervene. “

Carlos Correa on another lackluster night for the Astros: “The Yankees allowed fans to personally attack me and, more importantly, one of the best men on the planet, Jose,” an emotional Correa said after the loss nearly in tears. “New York is classless. MLB needs to step in. ” pic.twitter.com/azcivKTDtt – New York Porch Sports (@nyporchsport) May 6, 2021

It really is how incongruous that the Puerto Rican shortstop seemed very cocky with his statements before the series and now he has complained that way.

We do not know if there was a personal or particular aggression against the humanity of the Puerto Rican, but if it is only because of the whistles and boos, the saying goes: “He who kills with iron, cannot die with hats.”

Means yes strap He has always been a bit heavy against the fans of the Mules, either with his messages, gestures and this last message of challenge saying that he was not afraid of Yankee Stadium, he should not complain so much if it was only what we saw on television.

Regarding Altuve, His attitude has been totally calm, coherent, focused on playing his ball and aware of what awaited him at the home of the Yankees.