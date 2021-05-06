MLB: Carlos Carrasco could make his debut in late May with the Mets

The Venezuelan pitcher, Carlos Carrasco, is scheduled to debut this 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) with the team of Mets from New York.

After an injury that kept him away from the start of the 2021 season, Carlos Carrasco continues to evolve in his recovery and could make his debut in the uniform of the Mets in the Big leagues at the end of May.

Information was leaked that Mets would send to Carlos Carrasco this same Sunday to the mound, being that his first start of the 2021 season and the debut with what will be just his second uniform in his career in baseball from the MLB. But it turns out that the Venezuelan was removed to the 60-day disabled list.

Carrasco Since his injury was known, he has worked focused with the goal of recovering 100% and being available as soon as possible to be available for Luis Rojas in the rotation of these “Metropolitans” who want to go through everything this 2021 campaign of MLB.

Now, with this information, Venezuelan law as early as it could be available for what Mets It would be May 31, the same date that Noah Syndergaard is eligible.

However, the Mets In theory they could have good news by the end of this month, since they would be recovering two extremely important arms for their rotation in the Big leagues, as they are Carrasco and Syndergaard.

Carlos Carrasco In his last season with the Cleveland Indians he pitched for 2.91, with a 3-4 record and a total of 82 strikeouts.