MLB: Can Nelson Cruz catch up with Miguel Cabrera for the number of home runs in the majors?

We are going to check if the Dominican slugger of the Minnesota Twins Nelson Cruz may reach to the Venezuelan slugger of the Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera in the amount of home runs connected on the MLB.

The good friend of this house Antonio José Torres made this approach through his Twitter account and mentioned if cross He could do it at the end of his career, but we can go to the concept and ask if he can achieve it in the MLB.

I mention the fact because between cross Y Cabrera, The Venezuelan is the one who has a guaranteed contract until 2023 with the Tigers, while the Dominican with the Twins only this season.

At the moment Michael has 488 career home runs, while cross has 421, so the difference that separates Nelson of the Venezuelan is 67 homers.

Both players’ careers started almost on par, as the Venezuelan’s began in 2003, while Cruz’s began in 200.

But we are going to take the last 5 seasons in the Major Leagues as a reference (without taking into account what is going on in 2021) and see if that difference can be traced for the Dominican:

Miguel Cabrera:

2016: 38

2017: 16

2018: 3

2019: 12

2020: 10

Total 79

Nelson Cruz:

2016: 43

2017: 39

2018: 37

2019: 41

2020: 16

Total: 176

How we can see the difference between one and the other in a period of five years is almost 100 homers, which we round up if we add the only homer of Michael and the 4 of Nelson in this 2021, to say that Miggy has given 80 and cross the bicoca of 180.

When the 2015 season ended, Cabrera He had 408 home runs for life while Cruz had 241, so he has maintained the consistency that the Creole has lacked due to his multiple physical problems.

Whether or not Cruz reaches Michael, To a large extent it will depend on what the Venezuelan can do, because the Dominican’s production has been the same as always, in a fruitful career he has had with Milwaukee, Rangers, Orioles and Twins.

With a spectacular start hitting a 405 average with 4 homers, we believe he will put the numbers similar to previous 162-game seasons.

For his part Michael With his poor starter of 125 and just one homer from his first inning of the season, he should improve a lot once he returns from the disabled list.

Source: MLB.com