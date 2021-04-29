MLB: Bryce Harper leaves the game after hitting a pitch to the face at 97 MPH (VIDEO)

The gardener of the Phillies from Philadelphia, Bryce harper, had to quit tonight’s game at the Big leagues (MLB) after a hard hit directly to the face.

Through the game Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals this Wednesday, Byrce harper had to leave the field after receiving a hard hit by Genesis Cabrera in the face, which went at 97 miles per hour, undoubtedly setting the alarms throughout the Big leagues.

Yes OK Bryce harper retired walking normally after this ball, the Phillies They preferred that he not remain standing to avoid a greater evil, in addition, thanks to the helmet this was just a scare on the day of the MLB.

After the pitch to Harper, Cabrera himself hit another player of the Phillies, being Didi Gregorius and this did cause anger from manager Joe Girardi who came out to claim the umpire so that the pitcher was expelled from this game in the MLB.

Here’s the pitch:

ICYMI: Bryce Harper took a fastball to the face. He was able to leave under his own power… 😱 # MLB #RingTheBell

pic.twitter.com/XqNCvVIeOR – SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) April 29, 2021

SWITCHED ON After Génesis Cabrera hit Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius back to back, manager Joe Girardi flew into a rage facing umpires and hurling expletives at the pitcher. # LaCasaDelRey pic.twitter.com/dyRPWgeY3S – Pure Baseball (@ Pure Baseball) April 29, 2021

There is no doubt that this hit to Harper set off the alarms and scared more than one, being plays like this the one that endangers the integrity of the players and this time the players Phillies they suffered it twice.

Harper He retired after the pitch and left a 2-o rebound in this game on Wednesday Big leagues Come in Phillies and Cardinals.