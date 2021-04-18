MLB: Brusdar Graterol punished in his season debut with the Dodgers (Video)

The Venezuelan relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol made his debut this season with the Dodgers of Los Angeles in the MLB where he was punished.

In the duel of the Sunday day between the Dodgers Los Angeles and the San Diego Padres, the Venezuelan reliever debuted this season Brusdar Graterol.

In the low of the seventh inning the creole entered to throw for the current champions, who were winning 2-1.

The first batter of the inning was Manny Machado with whom Graterol had his encounter in the Divisional Series of the last season by an effusive celebration of the Venezuelan by a monumental play of Cody Bellinger in the CF.

Well, the faces were seen again and the Dominican third baseman received him with a cannon to left field.

After a wild pitch, Machado placed himself on the second pad.

Next hitter Eric Hosmer hit a hard-hitting double to the LF to drive in the tying run 2-2.

Then the Creole adjusted his arm by retiring the next two batters: Tommy Phan with a foul tip strikeout and Jorge Mateo with rolling to 1B, while Hosmer went to 3B.

But he gave Victor Caratini a ticket to end his performance.

Papo playing pinball. # HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/AYGER9b1IR – San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 18, 2021

Definitely Graterol He left with the following performance: 0.2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout, no decision.

Speed ​​at one point was 101 mph, but it was pretty infectious.