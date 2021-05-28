MLB: Braves gave extraordinary news for Venezuelan Ehire Adrianza

The team of Braves from Atlanta, through his manager Brian Snitker, gave good news today for the Venezuelan Ehire Adrianza, who will now see him on the field for even longer during the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB.

Through statements to the press, Brian Snitker stated on the day of today that the Venezuelan Ehire Adrianza will be an everyday player for the Braves of Atlanta, this after a remarkable performance that he has shown in the current campaign of Big leagues.

The manager of the Braves assured that the plan is that from now on Adrianza Be the everyday left fielder in the MLBThis is due to his performance and to also cover the loss of Marcell Ozuna due to an injury to one of his hands.

Above Guillermo Heredia, Johan Camargo and Ender Inciarte, Ehire Adrianza he earned what he went looking for with the Braves since he signed that Minor League agreement and began to produce from Spring Training, regularity and playing time daily in the MLB, also having the full confidence of his manager Snitker.

In addition, it is expected that with this announcement of today, the substitute for the Venezuelan in case of a novelty will be the aforementioned Camargo, who has been a player who Braves have taken little by little in the ball of Big leagues.

Here is the report:

Snitker said the plan is for Adrianza to play left field on a daily basis. Camargo was brought up to fill Adrianza’s role as a versatile bench piece. – Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 28, 2021

Snitker said Adrianza will get a chance in left field. “Let him have a few cracks at it,” as he put it. And that all four OFs on the current roster would stay busy, with Acuña of course in there every day. Wants to keep Riley at 3B, not move to LF. (Heredia, Inciarte are other 2) – David O’Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 28, 2021

It is also good to note that Adrianza can easily play in the box, but the Braves they want to keep Austin Riley at third base and that is why the Venezuelan will be the LF in the next games of the MLB 2021.

Adrianza in 35 games with Braves this season he is hitting .239 with 17 hits, three homers, 13 runs scored and 17 RBIs.