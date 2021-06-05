MLB: Braves’ Freddie Freeman homered off Los Angeles Dodgers

The first baseman of the Braves from Atlanta, Freddie Freeman, received his hug from Pablo Sandoval after connecting him to Julio Urías de los Dodgers Los Angeles had his thirteenth home run of the 2021 season for the Major League Baseball -MLB.

In the very first inning of the game Braves vs Dodgers, Freddie freeman made himself felt by punishing the Mexican Julio Urías with his home run number # 13 of the current season of Big leagues, thereby opening the board for your team.

Freeman who hit his first home run of the last seven games, comes out of a small slump in the best way, hitting a home run and putting himself four of the leadership of the whole MLB, which is commanded by his partner Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Dominicans Fernando Tatis Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Here’s the home run:

The opener of the Dodgers left in the power zone of Freeman a four-seam fastball and the last MVP of the MLB did not waste it, taking it home run all over the center field of the Los Angeles stadium. Braves, Truist Park in Atlanta.

That first base homer from the Braves The Mexican of the Dodgers reached and was the 253 that shakes in his entire MLB career, which has been very great and important for this organization.

Now, Freddie freeman is hitting .231 with 30 RBIs and 45 hits for the Braves in 195 shifts.