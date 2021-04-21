MLB: Braves and Freddie Freeman are not negotiating a contract extension

The team of Braves from Atlanta and the seasoned first baseman, Freddie Freeman, they are not yet negotiating a new contract in baseball Major League Baseball – MLB.

Freddie freeman, who will be the free agent at the end of this 2021 campaign, has not yet had conversations with the Braves from Atlanta to agree to a new contract in the Big leagues, so his future in Atlanta today is uncertain.

According to Jeff Schultz, Freddie freeman Y Braves are not yet in negotiations for an extension of contract, But in the same way, the current National League MVP does not have that as a priority, wanting to be focused in the best way in the current campaign of MLB.

Think of a new contract from Freddie freeman with the Braves It would be more than a fact, since this player in recent times has been one of the fundamental pieces of this organization, so much so that he is his current MVP in the MLB.

“There are no negotiations. It would be a distraction and I don’t like distractions, ”he said. Freeman on an extension of contract with Braves.

Either with the Braves or other organization, Freeman has done enough to buy a second contract nine-digit in the MLB, boasting All-Star Games, Gold Glove and Silver Bats, so we have to wait what will happen with this player’s new contract.

In 2014, Braves Y Freddie freeman agreed to an extension of contract of $ 135 million and five years, which ends at the end of this 2021 harvest of MLB.

Here is the report:

Full remarks from Freddie Freeman on negotiations with Braves for a new contract: pic.twitter.com/mLM8kEpSGI – Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) April 20, 2021

Up to now, Freeman It has in Big leagues, 1,538 hits, 245 home runs, 868 RBIs and is hitting .294, all these numbers with the Braves.