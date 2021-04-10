MLB: Avisaíl García with great offensive performance led the Brewers to victory (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Avisaíl García lived a explosive day guiding his team to a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB.

The day of Saturday faced the Milwaukee Brewers with the St. Louis Cardinals where Garcia he really was the biggest hitter of the hops.

Warn In the top of the fifth inning with a runner on base and the score in favor of the Brewers 1-0, he homered down left field to make the stock 3-0.

Then in the seventh inning at the top with the scoreboard 3-2 and two men on base, the Venezuelan appeared again who doubled between LF and CF to drive in two more scores and place the scoreboard 5-2.

In the 8th episode, Avisaíl appeared new, but with a ticket that he received with the bases loaded to place the actions 8-2.

A 5 RBI day? Yeah, that’ll play. # CarryTheFreight pic.twitter.com/hPZ9BCyFMg – Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 10, 2021

In total, the Venezuelan went 4-2, with a homer, a double, five RBIs to guide the Milwaukee Brewers’ 9-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.