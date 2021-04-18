MLB: Avisaíl García hit the third home run of the season for the Brewers (Video)

The Venezuelan great league of Brewers from Milwaukee Avisaíl García connected the third home run of the season in the MLB.

Sunday’s day faced the Milwaukee Brewers with the Pittsburgh Pirates where Garcia made an important connection to your team.

Warn In the bottom of the third inning with no running backs in circulation and the 3-2 Pirates scoreboard, he hit a home run through center field to equal the actions 3-3.

pic.twitter.com/rTVhqaSfAM

Avisail Garcia hits a solo shot (3) to tie the game at 3-3. – MLB Updates (@ MLBNews1234) April 18, 2021

In this way, the Venezuelan with this hit continues to collaborate with the hops, both with their connections as well as the defense, which will give them the opportunity to achieve victories this season.

At this time is when they will most need all their contribution in the absence of Cristian Yelich, since the goal for the whole team remains the same: access the playoffs and transcend them in the search for a pass to the World Series, where they came so close to gaining access in 2018, where they lost in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series to the Dodgers.