MLB: Avisaíl García demonstrates why he will be the heir of Miguel Cabrera

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder, Avisaíl García, continues to demonstrate in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) because he will be the heir of his compatriot and friend, Miguel Cabrera.

Avisaíl García Y Miguel Cabrera has many things in common, starting with the physical, both belong in the LVBP to the Tigres de Aragua and have home run strength, but the Brewers shows day by day in this 2021 season that he can take the baton from the Detroit player and be the heir of this Venezuelan legend in the Big leagues.

Garcia on Thursday he hit his 11th home run in the MLB 2021 and continues to show in this campaign that he easily hits his opposing band, as he has done throughout his career in this sport the great Cabrera.

There are many factors that make it similar to Avisaíl García Y Miguel Cabrera, having one things that the other has demonstrated for almost 20 years in baseball Big leagues and also, curiously, they both wear the number # 24 on their uniform.

What’s more, Garcia in this season it is being cataloged as the “Mini” Miguel Cabrera makes it clear with the Brewers that he’s on fire and it could easily be his best offensive year in the MLB, showing what he didn’t do with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Rays.

However, since 2012 when Garcia Y Cabrera They played together in the Detroit Tigers this is classified as “Mini Miggy” and since they changed it he began to show it with the bat, so much so that he even has a participation in the All-Star Game of MLB.

The native of Anaco is hitting in this harvest of MLB for .246, with 43 hits, 11 home runs and 32 RBIs.

It will take Avisaíl García the witness of Miguel Cabrera when you retire from MLB?