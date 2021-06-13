MLB: Aroldis Chapman made a mistake with the Yankees against the Phillies (Video)

The Cuban closer Aroldis chapman of the Yankees of New York committed a error before the Phillies on Saturday’s day at the MLB.

In fact, in the pre-named day, the Yankees vs Phillies in the city of Philadelphia.

The game came tied 7-7 in the bottom of the 10th inning and came to pitch for the Yankees. closer Aroldis Chapman.

As usual since last year, with the runner’s rule at second base, the Quakers started with the runner at second.

The next hitter in the Phillies touched the ball to the sides of third base where Chapman He went down to field and took the ball which he threw to first base but high where the runner arrived safely, causing the fans to cheer.

The pressure has definitely hit him. Chapman not to make an accurate shot at the initial and as a consequence of it finally the Quakers took the triumph with a score of 8-7.

It must be remembered that the Cuban was severely punished in his last outing against the Twins where he wasted the saved game and received punishment at close range, whose hit that caused the defeat was given to him by the Dominican Nelson Cruz.