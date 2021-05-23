MLB: Aroldis Chapman lost perfection but Aaron Judge with a ticket gave the victory to the Yankees (Video)

The Cuban fire extinguisher Aroldis Chapman lost the perfection in the current season of the MLB on Sunday’s game against the White Sox, but it appeared Aaron Judge with a ticket to give him the triumph to the Yankees of New York at Yankee Stadium.

In fact, the day of Sunday faced in the third game of the weekend series the Chicago White Sox and the Yankees of New York in the home of the Mules.

The Yankees They reached the top of the ninth inning winning with a scoreboard 4-3 and entered to pitch the most dominant pitcher in the Major Leagues at this moment how he is Aroldis chapman to try to find his rescue number 12 of the campaign.

The Cuban closer after taking the first out of the inning, allowed a home run by Andrew Vaughn that came out of right field to equalize the actions 4-4 and in this way broke the perfection of the campaign of Chapman, by not allowing any run until that hit and therefore wasting the first game saved of the harvest.

However, the closer recovered and took the next two outs to finish the inning leaving the actions 4-4, so that the Yankees they will attempt to win the game in the bottom of the inning.

ANDREW VAUGHN! TIE GAME! pic.twitter.com/iqlQA03HGm – Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 23, 2021

The Judge appeared with the winning sentence:

In effect, the Mules went to take turns in the ninth inning and managed to congest the bases, so that it was the turn of Aaron Judge.

A home run, a hit, a sacrifice fly served, because there was an out on the board, but we forgot that a walk was also present and the Judge had it in mind, being in effect what he received in the turn to give the victory to the Yankees driving the winning run 5-4.

That driven race of Judge It represents his first walk-off of his career and although it is not the way we imagine the Judge would do it, but it is worth the same.

By your side Aroldis chapman Paradoxically, despite his Blown Save, the winning pitcher was the winner, leaving his record now at 4-0 and halting his string of 18.1 straight innings without allowing any touchdowns, now leaving his ERA at a miniscule 0.47.