MLB: Anthony Rizzo struck out Freddie Freeman

Well yes, as the headline says, the first baseman for the Chicago Cubs, Anthony Rizzo, gave him a punch this Wednesday at Big leagues (MLB) also a first baseman for the Atlanta Braves, Freddie Freeman.

In the seventh inning of that Cubs vs Braves game, the Atlanta team won comfortably 10-0 and their rival, not to use another pitcher, sent to the mound to Anthony Rizzo, same that he was awarded a strikeout against the last MVP of the Major League Baseball, Freddie Freeman.

From the beginning there was a shift with many laughs, because Rizzo Y Freeman They are close friends, but friendship did not matter here, because the Cubs player executed the Braves with a strikeout that is undoubtedly the play of the day in the MLB.

Anthony Rizzo he always had the account level, giving him only two balls and got the strikeout before Freddie freeman with a launch at 61 miles per hour, the same as the MVP of the last harvest of MLB he fanned and then left laughing with his friend.

Here’s the punch:

Also, this punch from Rizzo embittered what had been a perfect night of Freeman on offense, where he went 4-4 with a homerun included, without a doubt a play that brightened the night in Atlanta and will always be remembered in Big leagues.

Anthony Rizzo He finished his day 4-1 on offense with a single, plus a walk and that strikeout. While Freddie freeman He was 5-for-4, with two runs scored and three RBIs of the Braves’ 10.

Photo courtesy of MLB.COM