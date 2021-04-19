MLB: Anthony Rizzo hit a pair of home runs against the Atlanta Braves (Video)

Chicago’s first baseman Cubs, Anthony Rizzo, this Sunday he hit a pair of home runs to the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB.

The first hit of Anthony Rizzo It was to discount the good run streak that the Braves got, being a hit to right field against pitcher Bryse Wilson, being the first of two home runs that the Los Angeles player would get. Cubs in this game from the 2021 season of Big leagues.

Two innings later, Anthony Rizzo would hit two home runs with the Cubs tonight at Wrigley Field, against the same pitcher, but he was doing his opposite band to drive his team’s third run and land his third four-corner hit in the 2021 season of MLB.

Also, thanks to those home runs, Rizzo reached 19 career multi-homer games in the MLB and would also add his 230 with the Cubs, continuing to climb positions among the most homers of this Chicago organization.

Anthony Rizzo continues to show that he can hit home runs in the MLB at 31 and depends on his numbers this year with the Cubs, they will make the decision to offer him a new contract since he is a free agent at the end of the season.