MLB; Aníbal Sánchez launched Showcase and his signature in the Major Leagues could come

The Venezuelan Aníbal Sánchez launched today a Showcase with multiple organizations of the Big leagues. Apparently his firm is getting closer in the MLB.

The old acquaintance from the big top, could make his firm by any of the teams at the Big Show, Aníbal Sánchez was presented in the Showcase with; Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Dbacks, Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins in the Big leagues.

Sanchez 37-year-old, has just registered in the 2020 campaign of the MLB a 6.62 ERA with four wins and five losses. Although he was important winning the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, the capital franchise released him the following year in the Big leagues.

The Creole’s arm could be very useful for the teams of the big top, since he has experience and could be useful at key moments of the game or the season.

The Maracay, Venezuela-born has 112 wins and 113 losses with a 4.05 ERA with 1,726 career strikeouts in the Big leagues. A new year could be the retirement in style of Aníbal Sánchez on the MLB.

Anibal Sanchez threw today for select teams at FIU. NY, PHI, MIA, TOR, DET, AZ. Nearly ready. Pitched at 90 hit 92. pic.twitter.com/u9tLt7Xl5z – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 23, 2021

With which team do you think Aníbal Sánchez achieve your firm?