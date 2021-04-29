MLB: Aníbal Sánchez could be signing contract this week in the majors

The Venezuelan pitcher Aníbal Sánchez could to be signing contract this same week on the MLB.

Indeed right-hander Aníbal Sánchez plans to sign this week and could establish himself on a team as soon as tomorrow, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Remember that on April 23, the Yankees, Phillies, Marlins, Tigers, Diamondbacks and Blue Jays were among the teams Sanchez pitched for.

Sanchez, 37, did not sign over the winter and is coming off a poor performance in 2020. The veteran right-hander was scored for a 6.62 ERA in 53 innings with the Nationals last summer, although he only took away a 166-inning season with 3.85 ERA during his first season with Washington.