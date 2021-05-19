MLB: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani hit the 440-foot homer representing the 14th of the season and establishes his leadership (Video)

The spectacular player and pitcher of the Angels of the Angels Shohei ohtani takes hold as a home run leader with huge home run from 440 feet, what the number represents 14 of the season in the MLB.

Tuesday’s game faced the Cleveland Indians and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, where the ignition Shohei ohtani showed that he does not walk with stories and that his great campaign is serious.

In the bottom of the first inning, after the Indians scored five runs, Ohtani He hit a 440-foot wild hit that went through center field, representing his 14th home run of the season and putting the Angels’ first run to put it still 5-1 in favor of the tribe.

When the batter made the connection, he stood for a moment to observe where the ball was going to land, which he clearly knew was out of the park.

Shohei cushions the gap on his MLB home run lead. pic.twitter.com/eZDlhKd7B1 – Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 19, 2021

The 14 home runs of Shohei ohtani they are tied for third by an Angels hitter in their first 40 games in a season.

Only Mike Trout (16 in 2020) and Wally Joyner (15 in 1986) had more in their first 40 games as a hitter.

Follow the Asian as the absolute leader of the home run department, not only of the American League but of all the Major Leagues.