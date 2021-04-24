MLB: Andrew Benintendi hit his first home run with the Royals (Video)

Kansas City outfielder Royals, Andrew Benintendi, was finally able to hit his first home run in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), being against the Detroit Tigers this Friday night.

After 62 at-bats, Andrew BenintendI hit his first home run with the Royals in baseball Big leagues, being a hit to put his team to win 1-0 in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi, who came to these Royals on the other hand, since the Boston Red Sox, in the third week of the 2021 season, it was that he was able to shoot his first home run with the new team that defends on the ball of MLB.

Here’s the home run:

Against Casey Mize and his band contrary, this was the first home run of Benintendi with the Royals in this 2021 season of MLB, which served to reach 13 undisputed in 17 games with his new organization.

That home run of Andrew Benintendi he went through the LF at 98.9 miles per hour, reaching 361 feet, this after a four-seam fastball at 95 mph stayed in the southpaw’s power zone, a big hit that will fill him with confidence this season. from MLB.

What’s more, Benintendi He not only showed his offensive qualities with that home run, he showed why he is a great outfielder and the next inning, he flew to get a tremendous catch in MLB.

Here the video:

Andrew Benintendi flashing the leather in left field to save an extra-base hit. We rated this an unlikely (10-40% probability) chance. # TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/u09iPNqejK – Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) April 23, 2021

Benintendi is hitting .210 with just five RBIs and three stolen bases with the Royals in the 2021 campaign of Big leagues.