MLB: Andrés Gimenez was sent by the Cleveland Indians to the Minor Leagues

The Venezuelan shortstop Andres Gimenez It was sent for the Indians from Cleveland at Minor leagues on the MLB.

Indeed, the Creole infielder, who came to the tribe in the same change that he sent to Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor and Venezuelan pitcher Carlos Carrasco, was sent to the Triple-A affiliate of the team and in the same transaction they called pitcher Jean Carlos Mejía .

The Indians have called up 24-year-old right-hander Jean Carlos Mejía. Andrés Giménez has been sent to Triple-A. – Mandy Bell (@ MandyBell02) May 18, 2021

Offensive season of Gimenez with the Indians Cleveland’s is pretty low-key, hitting just 179 with two homers, 10 runs scored and five RBIs, so the team has made this decision.

Remember that Andrew He was a revelation with the New York Mets in 2020, where he helped establish the cadre of the Metropolitans and the Creole was thought of as the plant shortstop for the next few seasons.

Hopefully the Venezuelan manages to meet his offense in the minors and that the tribe take it into account so that he can raise it in the shortest possible time, because the talent of this young man is lost from sight and I am one of those who thinks it could the shorstop of the present and future of the organization.