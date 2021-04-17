MLB: Andrés Giménez hit the second home run of the season with the Indians (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Andres Gimenez of the Indians Cleveland connected the second home run of the season 2021 in the MLB.

The day of Saturday faced the Cleveland Indians with the Cincinnati Reds, where the Venezuelan Giménez was present with his bat.

At the top of the fourth inning with the score level 1-1, the native shortstop from the tribe hit a solo homer that went on the line through right field to give the Indians a 2-1 lead.

Andres Gimenez – Cleveland Indians (2) pic.twitter.com/sr37dWdq9D – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 17, 2021

It must be remembered that Giménez comes to the Indians via exchange from the New York Mets where the Creole showed great talent to play at shortstop and with the Indians he has maintained that quality, but also brings a quota of power that never hurts. .