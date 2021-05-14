MLB and ESPN’s relationship extends through 2028

The prestigious television network ESPN, extended the contract with Big leagues (MLB) to carry the excitement of the best baseball in the world for the next seven years.

ESPN and the commissioner’s office of Big leagues (MLB) announced Thursday that they reached a seven-year contract extension for an exclusive set of major baseball events. The new pact will start in 2022 and runs until 2028.

ESPN and the MLB They signed their first rights contract in 1989, which began with the 1990 season.

As part of the new agreement, ESPN will exclusively televise 30 regular season games a year, including 25 editions of the Sunday Night Game, the national game of the week of the MLB, and the Little League Classic. Also, “The World Leader in Sports” will exclusively televise five additional games each season, including the national opening day broadcast.

Also, ESPN will continue to host the Home Run Derby as part of its cross-platform coverage of the All-Star Game Big leagues.

ESPN It will also continue its strong Spanish-language broadcast rights package for ESPN Deportes, including live events and studio coverage during the regular season and postseason.

In addition to the regular season and postseason packages of ESPN, has the rights to televise nationally up to 10 games of the Spring Training of the MLB every year. These transmissions will coexist in local markets.