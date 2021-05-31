MLB: Analysis of the definitive roster of Venezuela to play the Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida

The Venezuelan Baseball Federation made the announcement how the final roster with which the set of Venezuela will dispute the Pre-olympic of Baseball in Florida and we will proceed with its respective analysis.

In fact, an announcement of the poster had been made on May 23, but there were some changes so we proceed to inform what the final poster will be, which appears below:

Confirmed the final roster of our selection. Tomorrow starts the #PreOlimpico

You can’t miss it #LaQueNosVuelveLocos # PorTuSelección # RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/vfwUp1jTN4 – Team Beisbol Venezuela (@TeamBeisbolVe) May 30, 2021

ANALYSIS OF THE VENEZUELA ROSTER:

A team that has Aníbal Sánchez as a pitcher and a receiver like Robinson Chirinos definitely has a good starting point for the formation of a club.

Among the pitchers will accompany Sánchez, are Erick Leal who was the pitcher of the year with the Navegantes del Magallanes, Henry Centeno who has great experience with the Bravos de Margarita and was champion with the Crepusulares in the 2019-2020 harvest as reinforcement.

There are also the arms of Danny Rondón and Moisés Gómez who also have experience in Creole ball, as well as other pitchers who will be of great help to the team.

In catching we have Robinson Chirinos, who is the most important player on the team because of his experience in the Major Leagues with the Rangers, Astros, Mets and Yankees.

There is also Carlos Pérez who demonstrated all his offensive and defensive capacity with Magellan in 2020-2021, where he got tired of getting outs on the bases and Arturo Nieto, who also belongs to the Turkish ship and can do the defensive work.

It is really difficult to distinguish players from the box and the outfields because players like Alí Castillo, Juniel Querecuto, Hernán Pérez, Ramón Flores, among others, can play both in the infield and in the outfield, in addition to having Gabriel Noriega, Alexander Palma, with an important tour in the LVBP.

With this core of players comes the team led by José Alguacil, who seek to access the Tokyo Olympics.

Controversial Absences:

There are two players who were present in the roster presented on May 23, namely the outfielder of the Tiburones de la Guaira Danry Vásquez and the mask of the Caribes de Anzoátegui Tomás Telis.

The first comes from having the season of his career by hitting 414 average with the sharks and was reinforcement with the Navegantes del Magallanes where he also hit a lot and accompanied the Caribes in the Caribbean Series, so he seemed to be the ideal left-handed bat for the Creole combination.

That situation seems very strange and doing an exercise in speculation, perhaps the problem with the video where he appears attacking his ex-girlfriend is present and they have denied him the visa, although I insist responsibly, there is no official version of Vásquez’s absence with the Creole combination.

The other is Tomás Telis, who seemed like an ideal player to attend the event, because he has experience in the MLB and belongs to the Caribes de Anzoátegui in the LVBP, since he can play catcher, first base or designated hitter, plus he is Ambidextrous, so it could also offer balance in the lineup.

Only the leaders will know what happened to those players and I hope they are not needed in the team, but without a doubt they are two pieces that would have been very useful for the Creole team.