MLB All-Star Game: Altuve and Correa declined to attend for different reasons

Still fresh in the memory of fans is the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal of 2017 and recent attitudes from Jose Altuve Y Carlos Correa They revived the controversy a few days before playing the 2021 All-Star Game that will be in Colorado.

Both players decided to decline to be part of the American League roster in the All-Star Game and uncovered suspicions about not attending to avoid living with players who criticized them for the issue of signs. They were stand-ins for Marcus Semien and Xander Bogaerts after the public’s vote count.

The Venezuelan second baseman apologized and apologized to those who elected him, but he feels some discomfort in his left leg that worries him and prefers to rest the four days of the break.

“I really want to thank everyone who voted for me, who believes in me. I really need these four days. I’m putting my team first because I really believe that we have a chance to win this year, ”Altuve told reporters. “I need those four days to get everything right with my leg and be really healthy for the second half because I feel like the team needs me 100%,” he added.

The Puerto Rican Carlos Correa made his wife’s pregnancy a priority so as not to travel to Denver. “It is a difficult decision… People voted for me. People want to see me play, but we have been trying for a long time to have our first child, and now that she is finally there, in her womb, I want to be able to spend those days with her, ”Correa said.

Now they must choose two substitutes for the Latino infielders who are part of Houston’s offensive heart. Altuve has 19 home runs and 52 RBIs this season, while Correa has 16 for the fairway and 88 hits.

