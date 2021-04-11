MLB: Alex Verdugo hit the first home run of the season for the Red Sox (Video)

The Mexican big league Alex Verdugo of the Boston Red Sox connected his first home run of the 2021 season in the MLB.

Sunday’s day faced the Boston Red Sox with the Baltimore Orioles, where the Mexican Executioner he said present with his bat.

Alex in the top of the third inning with two runners on base, he hit a spectacular home run towards the opposite band through the left field to overtake the red-legged players with the scoreboard 3-0.

Dugie hit! Alex Verdugo hits the first homer for a Mexican this season. #MexicanPower #YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/4KwxHc8WCJ – MLB Mexico (@MLB_Mexico) April 11, 2021

The connection you gave Executioner It is the first full round of the season and although his average at the moment is not the best (233 average), it may represent the sign of an awakening of the offense that can prolong the current positive streak that the Red Sox of five consecutive victories.

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.