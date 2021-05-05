MLB: Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts with homers against Miguel Cabrera’s Tigres (Video)

The players of the Boston Red Sox, Alex Verdugo Y Xander Bogaerts, homered on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers in the Big leagues (MLB), being stakes that went all over the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

At the end of the second inning, the Mexican-American was first. Alex Verdugo, who made his opposite band fired what was his fourth home run of the current 2021 season of Big leagues with the Red Sox, being a hit off Alex Lange of the Detroit Tigers.

That home run of Executioner went down the Green Monster at 96.7 mph and reached 352 feet, a hit that served as the Red Sox put the game in their favor 5-2.

Here the video:

Two shifts later, after JD Martínez will connect a new hit in the current harvest of the MLB, Xander Bogaerts he punished the same pitcher by pulling the ball, getting his sixth homer this season, which has been phenomenal offensively for him.

That blow from the shortstop of the Red Sox he reached 388 feet and was two runs to put the game 7-2 in his favor in just the second inning, against a Tigers who do not raise their heads.

The present in the current campaign of Big leagues for these two baseball players Red Sox It is important, showing with hits that they are for important things in 2021.