MLB: Albert Pujols ‘historic home run that ruined the Astros’ celebration in Houston (Video)

We will remember the day that Albert pujols connected the historic home run that ruined the celebration of the Astros of Houston in the MLB.

On October 17, 2005, Game 5 of the National League Championship Series was taking place between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Astros of Houston in the house of the siderales who were up in the series 3-1.

The Astros reached the 9th inning winning the game 4-2 and were 3 outs away from attending their first World Series.

It was a party atmosphere that got even hotter when hometown closer Brade Lidge got the first two outs of the inning.

The next hitter David Eckstein who got to a ball and 2 strikes singled to the LF and then Jim Edmons was walked, leaving the scene served for the night shift: Albert Pujols.

Pujols after fanning the first pitch and failing, the next pitch gave a dantesque home run for the LF who stepped over the stadium flags that were placed there, to ruin the party that they had lit in the stadium and the city, turning the board 5-4 in favor of the red birds.

The Cardinals that day ended up taking the victory 5-4 with the hope that in St. Louis they would come back the series but unfortunately for them they fell in game 6 and the Texans agreed to their first World Series.

But there is no doubt that that Dominican hit in that 5th game ruined the party that was on Houston.